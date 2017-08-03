Getty Image / Shutterstock

The lead up to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match is nothing but a series of micro-battles and mind games. Just the other day, Mayweather said he’ll fight McGregor in 8oz gloves, rather than the 10oz gloves they’ll be wearing August 26th. Then we’ve heard the McGregor was “lifting pro boxers off their feet” in sparring. Meanwhile, Floyd is playing up the fact that he’s just an old, beat up man now, selling the fight like McGregor has a chance.

Now, in the latest subtle attack on McGregor, Floyd Mayweather told TMZ that he’ll be making $300 million for this expensive extravaganza. That’s $200 million more than what McGregor is making. $100 million bucks? Please. To Mayweather, just a hundred million is almost not worth it. The taxes get you under nine figures and that’s just annoying, you know?

In a clip from Showtime’s All Access: Mayweather v. McGregor program (which you can see on TMZ), Mayweather lays it down in undeniable terms:

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there? And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for no 5 years. I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes.”

Of course, Mayweather also trains multiple hours a day and probably pays a dude six figures to maintain his coffee intake, but yes, he’s correct. He’s also probably correct that the fight will last 36 minutes.

