We’re still waiting for a contract to be signed between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, putting their now-inevitable sounding boxing superfight into motion. But between now and then I expect there’ll be a little more smack thrown back and forth between Conor and Floyd.

The latest volley came from McGregor on St. Patrick’s Day when the Irish UFC champion proclaimed he ‘owned boxing’ and would shock the world by knocking Floyd Mayweather out. For his part, Floyd is keeping things pretty chill in his response.

“I feel he’s entitled to feel the way he wants to feel, the only thing you can do is respect that,” Mayweather told FightHype in a new video. “Everybody knows I can fight, if I can’t do nothing else. But when I’m not in the ring, I’m a gentleman. Outside the ring, I’m a gentleman.”

He then switched topics, addressing UFC president Dana White’s recent statement on the Conan O’Brien show that made it sound like the UFC wasn’t going to get in the way of the fight happening.

“I just want to say Dana White, I was overseas when they told me what you said,” he continued. “I want to say good work Dana White. Conor McGregor, they said you finally opened your mouth and you’re back to talking s**t. That’s cool, too.”

“Conor, you gotta take this L, McGregor,” he finished with a laugh. “That’s just how it is!”