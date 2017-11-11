Sega

For many, there are two soccer video games: FIFA and PES. They are what you expect when you play a soccer video game, or, really, any sports game. You do some dirty work off the pitch/field/court/diamond/ice, usually by constructing a roster and going through training exercises, but for the most part, the games are about going onto the playing surface and participating in a game.

Think of all the sports games you’ve played. Odds are, the main objective at the end of the day is for you to be better at controlling virtual athletes than anything. There have been games that have tried to give you a different experience — football fans will remember the NFL Head Coach games — but generally, you’re supposed to play and win a game.

This is what makes Football Manager series, developed by Sports Interactive and published by SEGA, so different. You are not supposed to be able to fire a through ball into your striker, who needs one touch and a turn to beat a center back before rifling a ball into the upper 90.