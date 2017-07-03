Fox Sports’ Top TV Executive Is Leaving The Company Days After Editorial Staff Layoffs

07.03.17 16 mins ago

Fox Sports

Fox Sports was the latest sports media giant to have a massive wave of layoffs as the company executed a new shift in direction for their online properties by laying off a number of their editorial staff to focus primarily on video. The idea was to lean heavily on their high-priced TV stars like Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd, and use digital as another platform for those personalities.

The direction of Fox Sports towards a video focus was expected to be led by Jamie Horowitz, their president of national networks who had orchestrated the hirings of Bayless, Cowherd, and others. However, on Monday, the sports media world was stunned by the announcement that Horowitz was out at Fox, effective immediately.

