Getty Image

We’re entering the home stretch of our Game of Thrones-themed MMA tournament, ladies and gentlemen, and the matchups are getting tighter than (the first three rounds of) McGregor vs. Mayweather. Last week saw The Incestuous Sixteen wrap up with four narrowly contested battles, so without further delay, let’s get to the final four matchups.

Jon Snow vs. The Night King

HBO

A matchup years in the making, The Night King vs. Jon Snow represents the ultimate battle between good and evil — think of it as Demetrius Johnson vs. War Machine, if you will — and as crazy as it might seem, any GoT MMA analyst worth his salt would have to give the edge to Snow here. He’s scored back-to-back victories over two elite White Walkers soldiers (The Night Kingsguard?) in close-quarters combat and is currently riding high after defeating Tormund Giantsbane in The Incestuous Sixteen, a name which I refuse to stop repeating until you all recognize its greatnesss.

Then again, if the fan theories are to believed and the Night King *is*, in fact, his brother, Bran, then Snow should probably start preparing to eat the dust here. No way a guy who can’t outsmart Ramsey Bolton is going to stand a chance against an all-seeing tree hugger who can control the minds of animals and travel through time, especially now that the latter’s got himself a pretty sweet wheelchair.

Khal Drogo vs. Bariston Selmy

HBO

True to his character in the show, Khal Drogo has been underperforming at nearly every turn in this tournament yet still picking up fanfare despite it. After nearly being upended by Davos Seaworth in his preliminary contest back in week 3, Drogo barely eeked out a decision over Jorah Mormont last week in what many assumed would be an easy win for one of the (allegedly) most savage fighters in GoT history. Now, he’s matched up against a 60-ish-year-old former Lord Commander of the Kingsguard fresh off a hard fought victory over Daario Naharis. Will Drogo struggle yet again before pulling off the W? Or will Selmy continue to prove what BJ Penn keeps failing to and score another surprise victory for the old dudes?

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane vs. Oberyn Martell

HBO

You blew it, you guys. You really blew it. Two weeks ago, we gave you the PERFECT opportunity to finally make the much-hyped battle between Sandor and Gregor Clegane (aka “Clegane-Bowl”) a reality, and instead, you voted for Oberyn Martell to advance over The Hound. The same Oberyn Martell, mind you, that was already defeated by Gregor Clegane via submission (eyeball squeeze) in an all time classic back in season four.