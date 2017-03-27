Getty Image

During his first press conference back as an official UFC fighter, Georges St-Pierre was guarded about his comeback goals, simply saying “I don’t have a lot of fights left but I want to make them as big as possible, so everything I’m going to do, I’m going to do the biggest fights as possible, and I’m going to make history.”

But now that some time has gone by, his plan to cement his legacy as the best mixed martial artist of all time with guys like Conor McGregor around has been revealed. Uproxx has learned from sources that St-Pierre hopes to win the middleweight title, then take back his old welterweight title, and then challenge for the lightweight title. If he succeeds, he’d become the only fighter in history to hold UFC belts in three divisions. If the timing works out, he could even hold them concurrently.

St-Pierre has teased his ability to compete in three divisions multiple times since announcing his intention to return to fighting, most recently on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“I walk around at 185, 190 pounds,” he said. “I’m going to fight at 185 right now. I even know some guys who fight at 155 that walk around in the off-season at a bigger weight than I am. I can possibly fight in those three divisions. I’m back for one reason, I want to make history. I’m going to be 36 years old when I’m going to fight, and it’s all going to depend on what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen.”