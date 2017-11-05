Getty Image

UFC 217 will go down in the history books as one of the most flabbergasting events in MMA history. Never before have three belts switched hands in one night, and all three were lost in shocking fashion. The most dramatic fight was Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title. Here was Bisping, the winningest fighter in UFC history, full of hubris and absolutely confident that he’d beat GSP after the former welterweight GOAT spent four years away from the sport, unconscious near the end of the third round. Not only did GSP come back successfully, but he got his first finish in a decade. Incrdible.

The back and forth fight looked like it was going in Bisping’s favor after some sharp elbows split open GSP, who was gasping for breath near the middle of the fight, but then a quick right hand stumbled the Englishman before GSP locked in a rear naked choke and put Bisping to sleep. With Bisping saying a win over GSP would make him the greatest of all-time, you would think he’d be devastated. He is.