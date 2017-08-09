Georges St-Pierre Is Fighting For UFC In November And He Has The Contract To Prove It

Contributing Writer
08.09.17

USA TODAY Sports

The long awaited return of Georges St-Pierre to the UFC finally has an official date: November 4th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That’s UFC 217, and a bout between Georges and Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title will headline the card. The Canadian legend and former welterweight champion made the news official on his Instagram, posing with a copy of his signed bout agreement.

Finally signing my UFC 217 Bout Agreement vs. Michael Bisping for Nov. 4th at MSG – Get ready for a big night in NYC!!!

A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) on

