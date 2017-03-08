Getty Image

For years, Georges St-Pierre andAnderson Silva reigned supreme in the welterweight and middleweight divisions respectively, and around 2010 talk of a superfight between the two pound for pound greats reached a fever pitch. Alas, things never came together for some reason. Finally, Georges St-Pierre is revealing exactly what happened that kept this fight for the ages from happening.

“We talked about Anderson Silva many times with Lorenzo [Fertitta] and Dana [White],” Georges saidon a recent episode of the UFC Unfiltered Podcast (via MMA Junkie). “What I wanted to do at the time – there was a big lineup of contenders in my division and what I wanted to do, if I would have fought him at the time because I would have had to defend my title too, I would have done it at a catchweight, 177 pounds with WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency testing]. Because USADA was not in place back then, and I wanted to do the WADA testing for performance enhancing drugs.

“I think the UFC didn’t really like the idea at the time,” St-Pierre continued. “But then after I had to fight other guys, after I blew out my ACL then a lot of guys were waiting for me to come back. I didn’t have a time to stop or the opportunity to fight Silva.”

“The truth is this: The only time I’ve been offered to fight Anderson Silva, formally – like formally – like a real offer, was after my fight with Johny Hendricks when I retired. It’s not because it was Anderson Silva. I would not have fought nobody. You could have put a midget of 3-foot tall, I would not have even fought him. I didn’t want to fight. I was tired. I wanted to take time off.”

Fortunately, Georges seems willing to fight Anderson now as part of his straight forward big fights that make history comeback plan. It won’t be the massive mega superfight it was back when the two were tearing through their respective divisions, but better late than never, right?

(via MMA Junkie)