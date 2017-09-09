Getty Image

College football fans are a passionate bunch. Depending on the fan, they relish the opportunity to travel to watch their team play, both because it provides the chance to watch a game in person and because it gives them a chance to experience a place they’d never visit if not for sports.

Take, for instance, Georgia fans. They’re some of the most passionate and well-organized in the sport, and this week, they’re getting to do something new: travel to South Bend, Indiana. The Bulldogs are playing at Notre Dame on Saturday night for the first time ever in a matchup of two of the sport’s blue bloods.

For Georgia fans, this is a really cool opportunity, so as you can guess, they’re really excited. In fact, they’re so excited that a whole bunch of them booked the same flight out of Atlanta to get up to South Bend and party.

Delta offering "$2200 for fans to take the next flight.. you can see a lot more Georgia games" pic.twitter.com/7cVRAlEwC8 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 8, 2017

Now let’s be clear: Flights getting overbooked and delayed is common, but that doesn’t make it any less awful when it happens. Delta still offered a ton of cash to try and remedy the situation, but it apparently didn’t consider that Georgia fans really wanted to get to Notre Dame as soon as possible. So like any negotiator, Delta upped its offer.