Georgia Fans On An Overbooked Flight To South Bend Turned Down $3,000 To Fly Up Later That Day

#College Football
09.09.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

College football fans are a passionate bunch. Depending on the fan, they relish the opportunity to travel to watch their team play, both because it provides the chance to watch a game in person and because it gives them a chance to experience a place they’d never visit if not for sports.

Take, for instance, Georgia fans. They’re some of the most passionate and well-organized in the sport, and this week, they’re getting to do something new: travel to South Bend, Indiana. The Bulldogs are playing at Notre Dame on Saturday night for the first time ever in a matchup of two of the sport’s blue bloods.

For Georgia fans, this is a really cool opportunity, so as you can guess, they’re really excited. In fact, they’re so excited that a whole bunch of them booked the same flight out of Atlanta to get up to South Bend and party.

Now let’s be clear: Flights getting overbooked and delayed is common, but that doesn’t make it any less awful when it happens. Delta still offered a ton of cash to try and remedy the situation, but it apparently didn’t consider that Georgia fans really wanted to get to Notre Dame as soon as possible. So like any negotiator, Delta upped its offer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLGEORGIA BULLDOGS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP