Before the Dodgers even registered an out, the Astros were out to a 1-0 lead after Alex Bregman scored on a throwing error. Another run scored on a ground out, as Brian McCann crossed home plate for what ended up being the game-winning run, and their final three runs of the game came on a George Springer home run in the second inning.

Houston scored five runs in one and two-thirds innings on Yu Darvish, and then hung on for the 5-1 victory behind a dominant performance by the bullpen, including Charlie Morton who got the win after pitching the final four innings.

For the Astros, it’s their first World Series title in franchise history and justification for reaching some extremely low points in recent history in order to acquire the draft picks that turned into their current stars. Springer will almost assuredly take home the World Series MVP award for his incredible turnaround after a terrible opening game to finish batting .379 for the series with five home runs and eight RBI.

For the Dodgers, there will be some questions to be answered about Game 7, chiefly from manager Dave Roberts about leaving Yu Darvish, who had to be pulled five outs into the game for the second time in the series, in the game to face Springer when he was clearly struggling to hit his spots and execute his pitches. After that, it seemed like the Dodgers were pressing, going 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the game and leaving 10 runners on base.

Those missed opportunities were the difference in the game, as Houston capitalized on errors and timely hitting for five runs on five hits, while the Dodgers left the aforementioned 10 runners on base and got just one run on six hits.