Indiana’s Football Team Pays Tribute To A Former Coach With Their Latest Adidas Uniforms

#Adidas #College Football
08.25.17 29 mins ago

adidas

Adidas has slowly let slip some of the special jerseys they’re making for various college football programs this season. They’ll have Texas A&M ready for the ‘Bright Lights‘ of Saturday Night Football in front of the 12th Man. Miami got two special jerseys this year. Even Rutgers will look good doing… whatever it is Rutgers does on Saturdays in the fall.

Indiana football’s newest adidas uniforms are much more touching, paying tribute to a beloved tradition and the school’s even more beloved coach. The Hoosiers teamed up with adidas to debut the Hep’s Rock alternate uniforms, which were announced on Thursday.

The jerseys commemorate the 10-year anniversary of Terry Hoeppner’s death. Hoeppner coached the Hoosiers and died of brain cancer in 2007. The rock Indiana would touch before home games was named “Hep’s Rock” soon after, and these special jerseys use elements of the limestone boulder that was once at the team’s practice facility but now sits in Memorial Stadium.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#College Football
TAGSadidasCOLLEGE FOOTBALLINDIANA HOOSIERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 18 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 7 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP