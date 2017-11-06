Jalen Ramsey Reportedly Tried Going After A.J. Green In The Bengals Locker Room

11.06.17

A.J. Green is praised for his professionalism and ability to stay out of the spotlight for anything other than his ability to catch footballs. So it was really surprising when Green, for some reason, thought it would be ok to put Jaguars defensive back Jalen Ramsey in a chokehold and punch him in the helmet.

The incident led to Green getting tossed from the game, which made sense, because putting someone in a chokehold and punching them in the helmet falls under the “Extremely Illegal” portion of most rulebooks. But what was even more surprising was that Ramsey also got ejected, which was absurd because the officials more or less said he deserved to get tossed for instigating the situation.

There is an argument to be made that getting under someone’s skin is bad, but getting tossed for shoving someone before you get locked in a chokehold is a stretch. Ramsey wasn’t happy with the decision to throw him out, and according to ESPN, he didn’t calm down once he got into the locker room.

