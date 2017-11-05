Getty Image

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might not win the game on Sunday, but, like the 90s Knicks, they made sure they won the fight.

The Bucs got stomped by the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon, trailing 30-3 in the third quarter, but after quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took a shot, a fight broke out on the sidelines. The altercation started because Jameis Winston, who had left the game due to an injury, poked Marshon Lattimore in the back of the helmet, which led to Lattimore giving Winston a bit of a push.

That appeared like it would be it for a second, but then Mike Evans came barreling in and clocked Lattimore before throwing some punches on the ground as Winston hopped into the pile as well before a teammate could pull him out and hold him back.