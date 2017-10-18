Someone Won ‘Jeopardy!’ With One Dollar For The Second Time In History

YouTube/Jeopardy

There are very few things that will surprise an avid Jeopardy! fan anymore, but on Tuesday night something happened for the first time in 24 years and stunned the audience and contestants alike.

Two contestants entered Final Jeopardy! tied at $12,300, with the third contestant having just $1,000. The two tied on top, in an effort to ensure they didn’t answer correctly but still lose, bet their entire totals on the final question. Both missed, bringing their totals to $0, while returning champion Manny Abell with $1,000 also missed the question but only bid $999, meaning he won with $1.