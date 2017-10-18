Someone Won ‘Jeopardy!’ With One Dollar For The Second Time In History

#Jeopardy!
10.18.17 58 mins ago

YouTube/Jeopardy

There are very few things that will surprise an avid Jeopardy! fan anymore, but on Tuesday night something happened for the first time in 24 years and stunned the audience and contestants alike.

Two contestants entered Final Jeopardy! tied at $12,300, with the third contestant having just $1,000. The two tied on top, in an effort to ensure they didn’t answer correctly but still lose, bet their entire totals on the final question. Both missed, bringing their totals to $0, while returning champion Manny Abell with $1,000 also missed the question but only bid $999, meaning he won with $1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSjeopardy

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP