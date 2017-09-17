Jerry Jones Thinks Roger Goodell Is Paid Too Much And Is Holding Up A Contract Extension

#Roger Goodell #Dallas Cowboys #NFL
09.17.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes more money than most anyone in the world of sports on an annual basis and most of the league’s owners have been pretty happy to let him make that much as the NFL has reached record levels of prosperity on Goodell’s watch.

However, the tide may be turning against Goodell and his monstrous salary (he’s made over $200 million since 2006), and the charge is reportedly being led by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Jones has interjected himself into the league’s competition committee as an “unofficial seventh member” and his presence has prevented the commissioner from receiving an offer on a contract extension, as has been anticipated for weeks to be coming.

Jones reportedly is upset with how much money Goodell makes and feels like his next contract should be dramatically restructured to keep him from having years like 2015 when he made $44 million thanks to a new broadcast deal for the league. Jones has gained the support of enough owners that a discussion is being had about how to move forward with Goodell’s extension.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Roger Goodell#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSJERRY JONESNFLroger goodell

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 5 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP