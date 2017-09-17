Getty Image

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes more money than most anyone in the world of sports on an annual basis and most of the league’s owners have been pretty happy to let him make that much as the NFL has reached record levels of prosperity on Goodell’s watch.

However, the tide may be turning against Goodell and his monstrous salary (he’s made over $200 million since 2006), and the charge is reportedly being led by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Jones has interjected himself into the league’s competition committee as an “unofficial seventh member” and his presence has prevented the commissioner from receiving an offer on a contract extension, as has been anticipated for weeks to be coming.

Jones reportedly is upset with how much money Goodell makes and feels like his next contract should be dramatically restructured to keep him from having years like 2015 when he made $44 million thanks to a new broadcast deal for the league. Jones has gained the support of enough owners that a discussion is being had about how to move forward with Goodell’s extension.