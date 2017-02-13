Jerry Sandusky’s Son Has Been Charged With Sexual Child Abuse

02.13.17 27 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

One of Jerry Sandusky’s sons, Jeffrey, has been charged with 14 counts relating to child sexual abuse, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors. Jeffrey’s charges come five years after his father was first arrested for the sexual abuse of 10 boys while an assistant coach at Penn State.

Jeffrey, 41-years-old, is accused of sending inappropriate texts to the victims as well as requesting naked photos, according to WTAJ-TV in Pennsylvania. He is currently being held in a correctional facility and bail has been set at $200,000.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Sandusky is accused of texting two minors that he was in regular contact with. One of which he is accused of soliciting for nude photos and the other, a 16-year-old at the time, he is accused of soliciting for oral sex in 2013. Sandusky also reportedly asked one of the victims to delete the messages he sent to her asking for nude pictures, which she refused to do.

TAGSjerry sandusky

