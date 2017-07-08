Joanna Jedrzejczyk Is Trying To Replace Amanda Nunes At UFC 213 But The Athletic Commission Won’t Let Her

#MMA #UFC
07.08.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

There are few fighters as badass as UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She’s as dominant and more intense than just about any fighter in history, and now we know she’ll step up into a championship-level fight on just hours of notice. When the news broke that bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes fell ill, Joanna Champion’s response was to throw on some gloves and start warming up.

This is a fighter right here. Chael Sonnen would be proud. (Chael also probably contacted Dana White to fight Valentina Shevchenko on short notice.)

I spoke with @danawhite and the @ufc – we are going to try and make this fight happen! #ufc213

A post shared by Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannajedrzejczyk) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSJOANNA CHAMPIONMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 2 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 5 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 5 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP