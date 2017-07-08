Getty Image

There are few fighters as badass as UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She’s as dominant and more intense than just about any fighter in history, and now we know she’ll step up into a championship-level fight on just hours of notice. When the news broke that bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes fell ill, Joanna Champion’s response was to throw on some gloves and start warming up.

This is a fighter right here. Chael Sonnen would be proud. (Chael also probably contacted Dana White to fight Valentina Shevchenko on short notice.)

I spoke with @danawhite and the @ufc – we are going to try and make this fight happen! #ufc213 A post shared by Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannajedrzejczyk) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT