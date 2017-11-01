TBS

Baseball is a game of many rules, both written and unwritten. It’s what makes baseball, well, baseball. There’s no clock. The ballparks have weird quirks. No one looks quite right in a baseball jersey. This is what makes the game great.

But the lesser-known stigmas of baseball do present problems. Do you huck a baseball back onto the field when it’s hit by an opposing team? Do you bring your glove to a baseball game this important, clearly preoccupied with catching a souvineer over watching one of the greatest World Series in recent memory?

Well consider this guy, who indeed brought a baseball mitt to Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night in Los Angeles and borked it all up.