Joe Flacco’s Helmet Flew Off After A Dirty Kiko Alonso Hit On ‘Thursday Night Football’

10.26.17 32 mins ago

CBS

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Kiko Alonso on Thursday Night Football that ripped his helmet off and knocked him out of the game.

Flacco was on the run with the Ravens up 13-0 in the second quarter. Flacco took off and slid down in front of defenders, when the Dolphins linebacker came over the top of him and delivered a big hit.

The impact knocked off Flacco’s helmet and set off a wild scuffle on the field, as Ravens players and coaches were furious about the hit. Alonso was given a personal foul penalty on the play, but no other penalties were called.

