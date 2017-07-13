Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There may be a lot of people rolling their eyes at the spectacle that is Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, but Joe Rogan is not one of them. The comedian and UFC commentator has been enjoying every last second of the shenanigans on display during the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, and shared his thoughts on the subject with fellow MMA fan and TOOL frontman Maynard James Keenan on his podcast.

“Conor’s hilarious, man,” Rogan said. “He’s f**king hilarious. He’s laughing and having a great time and Floyd seemed a little rattled by how confident this guy is when they were going face to face and standing off with each other.”

Keep in mind this was Rogan’s assessment after the first press conference in Los Angeles, one many people felt McGregor wasn’t prepared for. The real trash talk started flowing during event number two in Toronto, where Conor savaged Floyd unmercifully. That being said, at the end of the day this isn’t a roast. It’s a fight, and Rogan still gives the edge to Mayweather in the ring.

“The thing about Floyd is I think you have an idea of what you can do to him until you get into the ring with him, and then you realize how good he is,” Joe explained. “His defense is just on another level, he’s just in a completely different zone all by himself. His movement, the way he figures out what you’re gonna do, the way he processes your movement and throws it into his boxing computer and before you know it he’s catching you before you even know what you’re doing. He’s just a wizard when it comes to boxing.”