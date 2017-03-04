Getty Image

It was a record-setting day at the 2017 NFL Combine, as receiver prospect John Ross ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash. Ross, who was a standout at the University of Washington and is viewed by many as a first-round pick, broke the record of 4.24 seconds set by Cardinals running back Chris Johnson in 2008.

Plenty of people are overjoyed that Ross was able to break the Combine’s most famous record. Included in this list of people is Johnson, who sent out a few tweets right after Ross ran.

👀👀👀 — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) March 4, 2017