JuJu Smith-Schuster has quickly become one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets this season, as the rookie receiver from USC had caught 37 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns entering Pittsburgh’s matchup with the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster had a solid first half, but still managed to get in on the touchdown celebration business after a Martavis Bryant touchdown reception at the very end of the second quarter. After Bryant hauled in the one-handed touchdown, he and Smith-Schuster celebrated by reenacting the hit and taunt of Vontaze Burfict that earned him a suspension earlier this season.