JuJu Smith-Schuster Reenacted His Suspension-Earning Hit On Vontaze Burfict After A Touchdown

#NFL
12.17.17 2 days ago

Getty Image

JuJu Smith-Schuster has quickly become one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets this season, as the rookie receiver from USC had caught 37 passes for 585 yards and five touchdowns entering Pittsburgh’s matchup with the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster had a solid first half, but still managed to get in on the touchdown celebration business after a Martavis Bryant touchdown reception at the very end of the second quarter. After Bryant hauled in the one-handed touchdown, he and Smith-Schuster celebrated by reenacting the hit and taunt of Vontaze Burfict that earned him a suspension earlier this season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSjuju smith-schusterNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 27 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP