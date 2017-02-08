Julian Edelman is a two-time 1,000-yard wide receiver in the NFL and, now, he is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. With that said, the diminutive pass-catcher never had a thoroughly defining moment until the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. His now-famous catch of a tipped ball in triple coverage has become legendary overnight and audio of Edelman’s reaction while making the play is now available

As you can hear above, the former college quarterback knew right away that he had made history, as he gets up shouting “I caught it! I caught it!” while the rest of the football-watching world believed that the pass would be ruled incomplete. Moments later, Edelman and Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Poole are, somewhat hilariously, watching two different jumbotron replays of the catch and arguing about what transpired.

From the deflection of what could have been an intercepted pass by Robert Alford to the obscene concentration and tinge of luck, everything transpired perfectly for Edelman and Tom Brady to hook up on the play. It wasn’t the connection that ended the Super Bowl, but the Patriots needed every yard to achieve a historic comeback and Edelman sounded both stunned and quite confident from the moment it transpired.