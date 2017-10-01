Falcons WR Julio Jones Was Knocked Out Of Sunday’s Game With A Hip Injury

10.01.17

The Atlanta Falcons found themselves in a dogfight with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon and their task became significantly more difficult after their top two receivers, including Julio Jones, were announced out for the rest of the game early in the second half.

Jones left the game in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury and was unable to return, with his status originally set as questionable but later downgraded to out. The Falcons also lost Mohamed Sanu Jr. for the game with a hamstring injury.

Jones and Sanu are the Falcons’ leading receivers on the season with 31 combined receptions on 47 targets for 425 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons were left with Taylor Gabriel as the only other receiver with more than 2 targets on the entire season. While the losses of Jones and Sanu were significant for Atlanta, plenty of fantasy owners are waiting to find out what the status of both players will be going forward.

Jones was a first round fantasy pick in many leagues, while Sanu had become a reliable second or third receiver in fantasy. Hopefully for both the Falcons and fantasy owners alike neither player will miss significant time, but both injuries are tricky and can linger for weeks. We won’t know the severity of either until after the game.

