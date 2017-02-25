The K-1 World Grand Prix Was Full Of Crazy Knockouts And Pokemon

K-1

The K-1 World GP Japan 2017 Lightweight Championship Tournament went down last night in Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium, and it was full of exciting fights, crazy knockouts, and several uniquely Japanese moments. The main tournament featured eight kickboxers battling it through three fights in one night, an impressive feat even before you consider K-1 has 10 counts that require you to knock your opponents senseless multiple times to win.

That didn’t stop the tournament from featuring lots of highlight reel finishes which most North Americans will never get to see because we’re sleeping on kickboxing like utter fools. Let’s get to some of those highlights, which include more shots of the very cuddly looking K-1 Pokemon creature, below.

An absolute beast of a knockout: Rukiya KOs Hiroshi Mizumachi with a jumping switch kick:

Masaaki Noiri tenderizes Younes Smaili with knees, kicks, and punches to the head: