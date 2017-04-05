Getty/Shutterstock

There’s still a lot of things to work out before a highly anticipated Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather boxing match is a done deal on paper. But that’s not stopping either party from starting to train for the fight.

On Floyd’s side, he’s brought on UFC fighter Kevin Lee to help emulate what McGregor may do in the ring. And on Conor’s side, he’s already training exclusively for Floyd. That’s according to his head coach and close friend John Kavanagh.

“In my mind, it’s on,” Kavanagh said in an interview with FOX Sports Australia (via MMAJunkie). “That’s the mentality we’re in. Like you said, there’s a lot of fingers in the pie on this one. There’s different promotions, different organizations, different commissions that are involved, but as far as I’m concerned, I really believe it’s going to happen this year, and that’s the mindset I have. Let the people in the suits worry about the paperwork. We’re training for it.”