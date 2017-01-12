Are The Packers The Most Dangerous Team In The Playoffs?

Even Other Sports Teams Are Making Fun Of The L.A. Chargers’ New Logo

01.12.17 50 mins ago

Well, it’s official — the Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, to be the second NFL team of a city who seemed pretty okay with having no NFL teams a couple of years ago. To commemorate their move, the Chargers unveiled a logo which was immediately trashed pretty much unanimously by the whole internet. But the Tampa Bay Lightning, who couldn’t help but notice similarities to both their logo and that of the Los Angeles Dodgers, opened up their own can of worms with this tweet:

That is A-plus corporate tweeting right there, and it precipitated this kinda-weird, kinda-great interaction:

