Le’Veon Bell Subtweeted Joe Mixon For Mimicking His Style

It’s been said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. However, if you’re Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, there’s little that’s flattering about Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The AFC North division has a bunch of well-known rivalries: Steelers/Bengals, Steelers/Ravens, Bengals/Ravens and Browns/Wins. So animosity among players on rival teams isn’t been necessarily a new thing, especially in this division. However, it was the rookie Mixon who ignited this beef between himself and Bell.

In fairness to the Bengals rookie, all he was trying to do was lobby for more carries through the media last week after the loss to the Steelers.