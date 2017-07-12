Getty Image

The Summer Olympics are coming back to Los Angeles, just maybe not as soon as organizers originally hoped. The International Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday that LA will host either the 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Los Angeles and Paris were officially awarded hosting duties for Summer Olympics on Wednesday, with the decision over which city gets which game to come later.

The announcement came after an interesting period for the IOC. Namely, that the number of municipalities worldwide that actually wanted to host the Olympics was pretty low. A number of cities dropped out or had local governments fail to approve funding for the games, including the United States’ initial bid, Boston.

The reasons for not hosting the Olympics are pretty clear: they cost a fortune, and often that cost diverts funds from projects that can actually help the poor or improve education or other government works inside these major metropolitan areas. The Games are seen as an opportunity for global exposure and a chance to show off, but the cost of obtaining that stage often leaves cities saddled with financial ruin once the IOC packs up and moves on to another city two years later.