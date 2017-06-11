Mark Hunt Beats Down Derrick Lewis In A Monster Truck War Of A Heavyweight Battle At UFC Auckland

06.11.17 22 mins ago

All of the hype leading up to the heavyweight monster truck battle more formally known as Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt revolved around the fight being the epitome of violence. There was no way they would see a judge. Between the two of them, there were 25 knockouts and scant few visits to the scorecards.
Add in the subtext of an on-the-cusp Lewis and an aging-but-motivated Hunt, and you had yourself a fight in New Zealand.

The knowledge that the fight could end at any time wasn’t lost on anyone in the arena, and the commentary team was constantly oohing and awing with every strike thrown. The fighters were cautious, but it was one of those throwdowns that give you sweaty palms even with 15 total strikes thrown in the first round.

