Pretend movie tough guy Mark Wahlberg is a Boston guy and New England Patriots fan who found himself in Houston for Super Bowl LI. He also found himself leaving the stadium early — just like some other terrible fan — as the Patriots were getting waxed and he probably wanted to get started on the disaster script this game would be based on.

There he goes. Wahlberg and his family were among … The Departed … that gave up on the Patriots. They counted out Touchdown Tom. That would be a mistake, as the Falcons choked in epic fashion and the Patriots scored the game’s final 31 points and won 34-28. Wahlberg, the guy you get for Boston movies when Ben Affleck passes, didn’t get to see the NFL’s first Super Bowl overtime and his favorite team winning it.

