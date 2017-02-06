Pretend movie tough guy Mark Wahlberg is a Boston guy and New England Patriots fan who found himself in Houston for Super Bowl LI. He also found himself leaving the stadium early — just like some other terrible fan — as the Patriots were getting waxed and he probably wanted to get started on the disaster script this game would be based on.
There he goes. Wahlberg and his family were among … The Departed … that gave up on the Patriots. They counted out Touchdown Tom. That would be a mistake, as the Falcons choked in epic fashion and the Patriots scored the game’s final 31 points and won 34-28. Wahlberg, the guy you get for Boston movies when Ben Affleck passes, didn’t get to see the NFL’s first Super Bowl overtime and his favorite team winning it.
I almost decided to turn off the TV and go to bed early in the 3rd quarter. Has nothing to do with being a fairweather fan. It’s a mercy thing, like when your dog is really old and can’t walk and just keeps shitting itself. They are clearly in a lot of pain and you don’t want to watch them suffer and shit themself anymore so you turn off the TV.
Anyway… FACK YES GREATRIOTS AH OUAH SUPERBOWL CHAMPS. ATLANTA CAN SUCK OUAH FACKIN CAWKS
MAWKY LEAVIN IS THE REASON THE GREATRIOTS WON THA FACKIN GAME YOU QWEEAHS. THIS TITLE MOVIE WILL HAVE ROBAWT EXPLOSIONS FAGS.