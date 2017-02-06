Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have, possibly, the best show on TV right now. And their easy comedic chemistry is darn near perfect in an ad that essentially boils down to Martha trolling the hell out of Snoop over his preferred type of herb.

If you’re not familiar, Snoop Dogg was an unlikely guest on Martha Stewart’s show, and the two of them hit it off so well the whole thing spun into a cooking and chat show on VH1. The ad, plugging T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan, pretty much boils down to Snoop trying to find his bag and Martha guessing what’s in it. As to what she’s guessing, precisely, well, you’ll just have to see for yourself, but suffice to say they sort through every conceivable euphemism crossover between marijuana and cooking you can possibly think of, and maybe a few you can’t. Although kudos to Martha for, at no point, offering Snoop brownies, because we admit we totally would have gone there. Even if it is a cop-out, because, come on, not even Martha puts her phone in a little sweater.

Anyway, this likely won’t be the last time we see the two of them paired off, on VH1 or elsewhere. Just hopefully next time Martha’s the one holding the bag. Hey, she’s organized.

