Oakland Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce was suspended two games by Major League Baseball on Saturday following an incident where the player used an anti-gay slur against a fan in the stands. Joyce got into it with a fan after some heckling on Friday night in a game in Anaheim against the Angels.

No one seems to have video of the incident, but it was overheard by an Associated Press photographer. Word spread of the incident throughout the game and it was covered by the media in game stories on Friday.