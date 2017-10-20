Getty/Uproxx

Matt Leinart never got to experience Pac 12 After Dark on a Saturday night, and he now knows he missed out on a lot of fun. But as a former USC quarterback, maybe that’s for the best. The favorite doesn’t often survive the experience with a win, and we’ve seen plenty of ways it can go sideways for ranked teams in night games this season.

The former NFL player, USC alum and Fox college football commentator has plenty of Pac 12 experience, though, and says he’s thrilled by the season’s ups and downs thus far.

Leinart sat down with Uproxx to talk about the wild start to the college football season and make some predictions about what happens in the Big 10 between Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. He also talks about the difficulties of playing on Thursdays and Fridays, and what’s going on with USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

Uproxx: Last weekend was supposed to, at least on paper, be a quiet weekend in college football. And it turned out the No. 2 team in the country lost to Syracuse and there was all kinds of chaos. Has this season’s wildness surprised you?

Matt Leinart: It never really surprises me, I guess. I think nowadays you can never really be shocked that this is happening because that’s why I think college football is one of the greatest sports in America. I just think it’s so fun because you never know what’s going to happen.

And to your point, I think last week is a perfect example of that. I mean, Top 25 matchups, it was kind of a boring slate. And four top 10 teams lost. And it started earlier in the week and then the whole #Pac12AfterDark, and we cover the Pac 12 at Fox. We see crazy things happen at night time in the Pac 12.

So I think that’s what makes college football so fun to watch. You never know what’s going to happen. Just when you think this team can’t be beat, they get beat.