Floyd Mayweather Challenged Conor McGregor To Bet Purses On The Outcome Of Their Fight

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
07.12.17

Getty Image

The second stop of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour touched down in Toronto and to say both fighters have gotten comfortable with the format would be an understatement. Part one in Los Angeles lacked a bit of sizzle, partially because no one bothered to tell Conor McGregor it would be a presentation style format instead of answering questions like he does at UFC events.

In Toronto, McGregor came prepared with a truck load of cutting one liners, attacking Floyd on everything from his money trouble to rumors the former boxing world champion can’t read.

“They said I’m the motherf**ker that can’t read?” Mayweather retorted when it was his turn on the mic. “Bitch, I do numbers! I make money! You know my middle name, bitch!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP