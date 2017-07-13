Getty Image

The second stop of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour touched down in Toronto and to say both fighters have gotten comfortable with the format would be an understatement. Part one in Los Angeles lacked a bit of sizzle, partially because no one bothered to tell Conor McGregor it would be a presentation style format instead of answering questions like he does at UFC events.

In Toronto, McGregor came prepared with a truck load of cutting one liners, attacking Floyd on everything from his money trouble to rumors the former boxing world champion can’t read.

“They said I’m the motherf**ker that can’t read?” Mayweather retorted when it was his turn on the mic. “Bitch, I do numbers! I make money! You know my middle name, bitch!”