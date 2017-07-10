It’ll Cost You A Whole Bunch Of Money To Watch The Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Fight

It’s official — the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is going to cost fans a hundred dollar bill if they want to watch the fight in HD on August 26th. Of course, standard definition is available at the low, low price of $89.95, but who wants to do that?

This comes after weeks, if not months (years?) of speculation around how much this PPV would cost. Now we know that it’ll be as much as the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. Now, how many PPVs will it sell? Enough. Definitely enough. Maybe 2-3 million.

Money is in Floyd and Conor’s future. It’s also in their present and past. These guys are rich and they will continue to be rich, it seems. Well, Floyd might need cash for his taxes, but he’d probably rather go to the grave than not carry around a designer backpack full of bricks of money.

I bet on @isaiahthomas today! ☘️ #TMT

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

