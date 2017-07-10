It’s official — the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is going to cost fans a hundred dollar bill if they want to watch the fight in HD on August 26th. Of course, standard definition is available at the low, low price of $89.95, but who wants to do that?
This comes after weeks, if not months (years?) of speculation around how much this PPV would cost. Now we know that it’ll be as much as the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. Now, how many PPVs will it sell? Enough. Definitely enough. Maybe 2-3 million.
Money is in Floyd and Conor’s future. It’s also in their present and past. These guys are rich and they will continue to be rich, it seems. Well, Floyd might need cash for his taxes, but he’d probably rather go to the grave than not carry around a designer backpack full of bricks of money.
No it won’t
Any amount more than -$15 is too damn much.
it’s only pricey because you’re not sure what you’re getting.. if this was Tyson/Holyfield in their prime you wouldn’t think twice about it.. $100 for PPV and another $500 on drinks for the fight party..
But analysts are shit today, a bunch of nobodies telling you Connor won’t land a single punch.. I mean it may be true but you never say that shit 😂