Getty Image

It’s official — the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is going to cost fans a hundred dollar bill if they want to watch the fight in HD on August 26th. Of course, standard definition is available at the low, low price of $89.95, but who wants to do that?

The @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA pay per view price will be $89.95 — same as the Pacquiao fight – $10 more for HD. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 10, 2017

This comes after weeks, if not months (years?) of speculation around how much this PPV would cost. Now we know that it’ll be as much as the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight. Now, how many PPVs will it sell? Enough. Definitely enough. Maybe 2-3 million.

Money is in Floyd and Conor’s future. It’s also in their present and past. These guys are rich and they will continue to be rich, it seems. Well, Floyd might need cash for his taxes, but he’d probably rather go to the grave than not carry around a designer backpack full of bricks of money.