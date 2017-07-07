The Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour Will Take Place In Four Cities Across Four Days

07.07.17

Get ready for a week of insanity as the World Tour dates for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight have finally been confirmed. Rumors had been swirling for the past few days, revealing plans for stops in Los Angeles and London. But now we have the exact details of the international tour, which will take place over four days in three countries.

The tour kicks off Tuesday July 11th in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, then rolls onto Toronto’s Sony Centre for Wednesday July 12th. Thursday July 13th sees them at the Barclays Center in New York City, and then they hop across the pond to Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium as originally rumored) in London on Friday, July 14th.

