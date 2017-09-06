Mia Khalifa Outed A Chicago Cubs Starter For Repeatedly DM’ing Her

09.06.17

Mia Khalifa is a well-documented fan of John Wall and the Washington Wizards and that fandom has even prompted her to shill for Wall’s NBA 2K rating to be higher. Elsewhere, Khalifa has a history of outing various athletes for sliding in her DM’s. Such athletes range from former Ole Miss and current Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly to former Buffalo Bills defensive back Duke Williams and, on Tuesday, Khalifa showcased the messages of a current professional player.

This time, though, the athlete came from the baseball world in the form of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

In the grand scheme, the content of the messages shared by Khalifa from Contreras aren’t overtly gross, and that has not always been the case in this type of circumstance. With that said, it’s still gross and is not the best look for the 25-year-old Contreras to repeatedly attempt to contact Khalifa, especially after she made it quite clear that she wasn’t interested with her first response.

This may not be the last time that Mia Khalifa shares information in this way if the past is any indicationm but Willson Contreras is certainly more famous today than he was yesterday as a result of less than ideal behavior.

