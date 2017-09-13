Vegas Cops Googled Michael Bennett To Confirm He Was An NFL Star During His Detainment

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Seattle Seahawks
09.13.17 39 mins ago

Getty Image

Seattle Seahawks star Michael Bennett gave his first public interview about his incident with police in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, speaking with Good Morning America in a 3-minute segment that discussed the defensive end’s detainment by Las Vegas police on the night of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

Bennett said police in Last Vegas threatened to “blow my f*cking head off” in a chaotic scene where people thought they heard gunshots and were running away from a casino. Bennett was ordered to the ground by police and put in handcuffs, a scene that Bennett believes was racially motivated.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement of support for Bennett in the wake of the incident, but the Last Vegas police called for the NFL to investigate Bennett in an unwieldy statement issued last week. That set the scene for Bennett to speak publicly about the incident on national television.

