Getty Image

Michael Bennett had a frustrating Saturday afternoon and took it out his anger on reporters.

The Seattle Seahawks defensive end went off after losing 36-20 to the Atlanta Falcons, cursing out and getting personal with a reporter Bennett felt was too critical of the Seahawks defense.

According to The Seattle Times, Bennett got angry when Bill Wixey of Q13 asked about the lack of pass rush against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Wixey said “Matt Ryan is obviously the MVP of the NFL this year and made great plays. You weren’t able to get as much pressure on him as you were…”

He was unable to get off a question before Bennett began answering.