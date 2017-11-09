Getty Image

Two-time Cy Young Award winner, Roy Halladay, passed away in a tragic plane crash on Tuesday during a solo flight over the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.

Since Halladay’s unfortunate passing, the reaction from those around the sports world has been a combination of sadness and celebration for the husband, father, and player that he was. The outpouring of support for his family, along with the hundreds of former teammates, friends, and opponents lauding both his character and obvious talent on the mound, has been appropriately deafening, and by all accounts, Halladay was everything you could ask for in a person.

Prominent Boston sports radio hosts, Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti, shared significantly different opinions on Felger and Mazz Wednesday afternoon in a jarring and, to many, offensive segment about Halladay’s death.

Among the many points Felger made with regards to Halladay’s death, most of them shared the common theme that Halladay got what he deserved, that he was an idiot, that he was a bad guy, and that they have no sympathy for him. Quotes like “I’m sorry dude, you’re on your own. I got no sympathy for you” and “if that’s how you’re wired, and that’s how you die? Bon voyage.” are littered throughout the segment that Deadspin posted in its entirety here.

