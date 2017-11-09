A Boston Sports Radio Show Had A Horrific Segment On Roy Halladay’s Tragic Death

#Baseball
Sports Writer
11.08.17

Getty Image

Two-time Cy Young Award winner, Roy Halladay, passed away in a tragic plane crash on Tuesday during a solo flight over the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40 years old.

Since Halladay’s unfortunate passing, the reaction from those around the sports world has been a combination of sadness and celebration for the husband, father, and player that he was. The outpouring of support for his family, along with the hundreds of former teammates, friends, and opponents lauding both his character and obvious talent on the mound, has been appropriately deafening, and by all accounts, Halladay was everything you could ask for in a person.

Prominent Boston sports radio hosts, Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti, shared significantly different opinions on Felger and Mazz Wednesday afternoon in a jarring and, to many, offensive segment about Halladay’s death.

Among the many points Felger made with regards to Halladay’s death, most of them shared the common theme that Halladay got what he deserved, that he was an idiot, that he was a bad guy, and that they have no sympathy for him. Quotes like “I’m sorry dude, you’re on your own. I got no sympathy for you” and “if that’s how you’re wired, and that’s how you die? Bon voyage.” are littered throughout the segment that Deadspin posted in its entirety here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baseball
TAGSBaseballROY HALLADAY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP