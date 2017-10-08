Getty Image

Vice President Mike Pence was formerly the governor of Indiana, so on Sunday he decided to return to Indianapolis and take in the Colts-49ers game. There takes a certain level of dedication to show up to a Colts-49ers game in the first place, considering both teams are a combined 1-7, but for Colts fans that showed up on Sunday they were greeted with heightened security with the VP in the building.

As we’ve seen throughout the entire season, the 49ers players participated in a protest during the national anthem. That act, something that’s happened all year and would come as no surprise to anyone that’s followed football, was enough to upset Pence and cause him to leave the game due to the “disrespect” he felt was being displayed.