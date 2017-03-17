An ‘MLB The Show ’17’ Glitch Turned Players Faces Into Nightmare Fuel

#MLB
03.17.17 2 hours ago

Twitter/@Steve_OS

Sports video games offer a nice escape from the worries of the real world. You can take a created player and live out your fantasy of being a professional athlete, even if you happen to be terrible at sports in real life. You can take your favorite team and turn them into a juggernaut, even though you’re a Cleveland Browns fan and will never know what watching your team win a Super Bowl actually feels like.

Sports video games are not supposed to give you nightmares. They might frustrate you, but they should not scare you. MLB The Show 17’s first development had some glitch issues that would have violated that rule. The game developers hosted a Twitch stream on Thursday to explain improvements they had made with the game’s graphics as they continue the design process, and also note that a fix had been made to a serious glitch that did something to cause players hair to take over their face in a terrifying way.

Nope. Nope nope nope nope nope. This video gives a multi-angle view of the glitch, and it’s still very bad.

Thankfully the glitch has been fixed, but maybe Sony will just roll with it and come out with “Horror Baseball 18” next year to try and find a crossover between the horror movie/sports fan market.

(h/t Sports Illustrated)

Around The Web

TOPICS#MLB
TAGSMLBMLB THE SHOW
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 9 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP