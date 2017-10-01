Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mere hours after the NFL suspended Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan for a terrible helmet-to-helmet hit on the Packers’ DaVante Adams, another example of the dangers of football was illustrated by gold chunks of paint and helmet flying through the air during the Notre Dame-Miami U. game.

While it certainly didn’t look intentional, the explosive collision of Notre Dame running back Tony Jones and Miami U cornerback Daryus Thompson stunned Jones and left him sidelined for the rest of the game. It didn’t seem to affect Thompson at all, and luckily, Jones wasn’t seriously hurt.

Here’s another angle: