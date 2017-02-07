The Patriots Parade Was Filled With Plenty of Gronk And Penis Signs

Getty Image

The New England Patriots celebrated the biggest choke in NFL history with a parade through the streets of Boston on Tuesday. Or maybe they were celebrating winning Super Bowl LI. Both things can be true but we all know it’s way more the first thing than the second thing.

Most parades are the same — drunk dudes skipping work in the middle of the week to drink beer on the streets of a city that will look like the floor of a fraternity after a Saturday night when it’s over. Players will make awkward speeches. Fans climb on stuff and hold signs. It’s great for everyone that’s a fan of the team that won or benefited from the most colossal pants-crapping sports history but not for the rest of us.

But with the revenge factor/persecution complex involved with Patriots fans, we were treated to some especially wondrous sights on this day.

Let’s get to the best thing first.