Getty Image

The NFL season started on Thursday night, and early on, it looked like the New England Patriots were going to take care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs in Foxborough. Everything seemed to be pointing to the Patriots running away with a win, but the Chiefs dug down and stunned the football world.

Kansas City walked out of New England with a 42-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champions. Alex Smith was out of his mind (28-for-35, 368 yards, four touchdowns) while Tom Brady looked like a quarterback in his 40s (16-for-36, 267 yards, no touchdowns). Rookie running back Kareem Hunt fumbled on his first carry of the game, but the Chiefs kept him in the game and he made a massive statement, rushing 17 times for 148 yards and a score.

The Patriots got outgained, 537-371. This is not something that happens to New England anywhere, let alone their own building, so as you can guess, everyone felt the need to pile on after the loss.

The only time Tom Brady has ever been jealous of Alex Smith. pic.twitter.com/6ORsZlUGrd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2017

The Jets are five minutes away from leading the Patriots by a 1/2 game in the AFC East. Chew on that for a sec. @cjzero pic.twitter.com/I9eqYL3WKk — Tuvz (@TDavis248) September 8, 2017