The New York Jets looked like they might have been able to take down the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. While both teams came in with a 3-2 record, the Patriots have been dominant against the Jets in the last decade or so, and this looked like it could have been a massive win for New York if a few things broke right.

Unfortunately for the Jets, a controversial ruling by the officials took a touchdown off of the board, which ended up being a huge deal, because the Patriots won the game 24-17.

Josh McCown found Austin Seferian-Jenkins for what looked like a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Because all scoring plays are reviewed, the officials took another look and noticed that the ball appeared to move as Seferian-Jenkins got into the end zone.

