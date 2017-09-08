We’re Here To Help You Pick All The Games In Week 1 Of The NFL Season

#NFL Predictions #Green Bay Packers #Fantasy Football #NFL
09.08.17 11 mins ago

Getty

The 2017 NFL season is underway with the first Sunday slate of games taking place on September 10. It’s a favorite time of year for football fans that waited seven months for this day to get here. Sure, we could have watched the preseason over the last month, but those games really didn’t matter.

There were supposed to be 15 games following the Thursday nighter, but as I’m sure you know by now, the Dolphins and Bucs game got moved to week 11 because of Hurricane Irma. Neither team is happy about it because now they have no bye week during the year.

Every week I’ll be here to pick the full slate of games. At the end of the column, I will also have the five best bets of the week using either point spread or over/under totals. I’ll list them in order from the time they take place and the point spreads I use come from VegasInsider.

All times listed are in Eastern Time Zone.

