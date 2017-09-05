NFL Rips Ezekiel Elliott In Response To The NFLPA’s Request To Overturn Suspension

#Dallas Cowboys #NFL
09.05.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Ezekiel Elliott‘s 6-game suspension by the NFL has been one of the most interesting and troubling developments of the NFL offseason. Elliott’s continued legal trouble seems to finally have caught up with him, but the defense mounted on his behalf by the NFL’s Players Association has been difficult to watch.

Keep in mind that we’re living in a world where the NFL is punishing its athletes outside of the ordinary legal system established for other US citizens, so who knows exactly what’s right here. The Cowboys and Elliott, of course, want his suspension reduced or eliminated altogether. But the paperwork the NFLPA has filed in defense of Elliott may have nullified his argument altogether.

But as TMZ reported, the NFL’s second document filed in Texas court argued that, because the NFLPA itself published many of the details of Elliott’s investigation as a way to defend the running back, the Association’s claim of “reputational harm” isn’t valid because more damage was done there than with the suspension itself.

“To the extent Elliott has suffered reputational harm, that harm is due to his own actions, including the well-publicized actions that led [the accuser] to call the Columbus Police Dept.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSEzekiel ElliottNFL

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP